Newark Airport delays over 1 hour reported as FAA issues continue for another day

By Elijah Westbrook, Christine Sloan

Click here for updates on this story

New York (WCBS) — More delays at Newark Liberty International Airport are being reported Friday, continuing a wave of late flights that has been plaguing travelers all week.

Many flights out of Newark have been delayed for at least one hour Friday, while others have run two hours late. The departure board continues to show delays.

Flights were delayed by as much as five hours Thursday, as the tarmac became packed with lines of planes waiting to depart. The FAA issued a full ground stop at one point, which slowed traffic in and out of the airport.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson blamed the problems on equipment issues, runway construction and staffing shortages in Philadelphia, where the traffic control center overseeing Newark’s airspace is located.

Newark flight delays send travelers scrambling

Passengers have been scrambling to get rebooked on flights and wondering how they’re going to get home. One family missed their connecting flight to Rome and had to wait until the next day.

“Definitely putting a damper on me right now,” traveler Henry Adamson told CBS News New York overnight.

“Before I came to the airport, the delay was already by four hours. Then, as soon as we got here, I’m seeing it’s another two hours. And I don’t know if it’s going to be delayed even more,” traveler Elmer Beltran said.

Another flight that was scheduled to depart at 7 a.m. Friday was pushed back to noon. The airport had almost three dozen delays on the board at the time.

“This morning is fine, but our son had a United flight, was supposed to leave here at 4:00 yesterday, canceled it at 11:00 in the morning. So we scrambled to Philly to get him on the 3:00 flight,” said one traveler Friday morning.

“We tried to get here earlier than normal, just so we would know if we were going to be delayed or anything,” another traveler said. “I think I always kind of feel now like I could show up and my flight’s canceled or delayed.”

FAA puts partial blame on air traffic control staffing

Since delays started Monday, major airlines said they’re not covering disrupted passengers’ hotel costs because the problems are with FAA. But they have been rebooking or offering waivers.

The FAA said its staffing shortage reached about 3,000 air traffic controllers nationwide.

Next week, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is expected to announce a new plan for revamping infrastructure and equipment.

In the meantime, travelers are encouraged to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.