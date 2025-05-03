Eight windshields smashed in neighborhood, leaving residents with unexpected expenses



By Caroline Foreback

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several neighbors in Canton say their windshields were smashed overnight on Thursday as ring cameras on several homes captured the alleged vandals in the act.

The neighbors say nothing was taken from their cars, but it’s an unexpected expense and a big hassle.

“These kids, they don’t care about anything! They don’t care,” Ruby Kolb, a Canton resident, said.

She was outraged when she found out that someone smashed her car windshield, as she’s on a fixed income and has to figure out how to pay for repairs now.

“It makes you mad! It cost a lot of money to get that window fixed,” Kolb said.

Eight cars vandalized

Her car was parked on S Robinson Street, but cars throughout the neighborhood suffered similar damage this week, including Christian’s Honda, which was parked about a mile away on Essex Street.

“It’s the same two males that have been riding around on bicycles with the golf club. They actually threw a rock through the back window,” she claimed.

Christian is now out hundreds of dollars, which is the last thing she needs during her high-risk pregnancy.

“It’s a lot of stress…and it’s the whole neighborhood so…,” she said worriedly. “Who knows if they come back tonight and do the same thing over again?”

She also said that she and some of her neighbors have seen the culprits on their doorbell cameras and want them to be held accountable.

“They’re teenagers. One African American and one Caucasian. The Caucasian one is the one with the golf club, the one that’s actually smashing the windows,” she told WJZ’s Caroline Foreback. “I’s hard enough finding parking around here and when you do find parking, you have to worry about kids busting your windows out.”

At least eight neighbors in the Canton area say their cars were vandalized.

Anyone with information should reach out to Baltimore City Police.

