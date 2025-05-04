Milwaukee woman finds man dead near home after double shooting

By Andie Bernhardt

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Milwaukee police say a 24-year-old is dead and another 25-year-old is injured following a shooting near 24th and Capitol on Sat. May 3.

Police say the shooting occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m. and that the 25-year-old was taken to the hospital.

CBS 58 News spoke with a neighbor who wants to remain anonymous and tells us she came home to find her worst nightmare, a man dead outside near her home.

“It was heart wrenching,” said the neighbor. “I have small children and that’s not something that I want them to see.”

The neighbor tells us she was on her way home from work, when she says she noticed a person on the ground near her home.

“I came home from work and I noticed there was a man behind the car,” said the neighbor. “I got out said hey excuse me are you okay? Didn’t make any movements… checked for his pulse and he was deceased.”

In shock — she says she immediately called 911.

“It’s sad to see anyone lose their life so, I just wanted to do the right thing,” said the neighbor. “He has a family, someone that loves him and cares.”

Neighbors in the area say they heard multiple gunshots and say crime continues to get worse in the area. The woman we spoke with calling it a war zone.

“This is a very high crime area,” said the neighbor. “You can’t take your kids outside to play at the playground, in the back yard or the front yard. It’s very scary.”

Milwaukee police say as they continue to look for suspects, the shooting may have stemmed from an argument.

“We’ve just got to be better,” said the neighbor. “Put the guns down. Some things are worth talking, you don’t have to pull a gun out. You don’t have to resort to violence. Have a conversation. It’s okay to agree to disagree. Walk away with your head held high remaining with a life.”

The Milwaukee Medical Examiner’s Office confirms they responded to the scene shortly before 4:00 p.m. for the 24-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

