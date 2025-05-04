Minnesota woman creates app that celebrates the everyday moments of motherhood

By Beret Leone

MINNETONKA, Minnesota (WCCO) — A Minnetonka woman is on a mission to celebrate the everyday moments of motherhood: the sleepless nights, caring for a sick kiddo and the tantrum survival.

“People have all these experiences that they don’t always realize that they’re a part a of a larger, universal parenthood experience,” MomBadge founder Rachel Frosch said.

MomBadge is an app to help see, support and celebrate motherhood through the everyday ups and downs. The app is full of badges representing “moments of motherhood.”

“I love the thought, like you get the text message from a friend and they just potty trained their kid, or their kid just graduated from preschool, or, you know, they just coached the soccer game and their kid had a great experience,” Frosch said.

Badges ca be sent by text or email with a note, video message or gift card. Frosch says its designed to help you be a better friend and to spark joy in a mom’s life.

“92% of moms don’t believe society supports of understand their work. We have to do better, and we can,” Frosch said. “And I think we can do that in joyful, moment by moment ways—and that’s what we are trying to do.”

Each parenthood patch is made by hand, designed with thread and needle and then digitized.

“I think of mom badge as that friend at mile 20 with the sign and the reminder that you’re not alone, encouraging you with the water,” Frosch said.

A simple act honoring the raw parts of parenting.

“People are like, how do you do it? And I think as all moms, you just have to. But that doesn’t mean it’s not beautiful. It doesn’t mean it’s not worth pausing and acknowledging how incredible that is,” Frosch said.

You can download MomBadge for free on the App Store of Google Play. Recipients do not need the app to receive the badge or gift card.

MomBadge is teaming up with Caribou Coffee ahead of Mother’s Day. If you give a caribou gift card you’ll also be gifted one back.

