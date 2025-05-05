Chaotic scene in downtown Tulsa, 2 officer-involved shootings

By KJRH News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — One person is dead and six others injured after a shooting in a crowd in downtown Tulsa.

Tulsa police said a large event near 2nd and Elgin turned volatile and chaotic around 12:30 AM on May 4. Several officers were already on scene, and a call was made for additional officers to assist. As they gathered, someone in the crowd fired shots. Police said one person was seen firing shots into the crowd. An officer pursued the shooter as they ran away and fired at him during the chase. The shooter was hit by the officer’s bullet.

During that chase, police said another officer identified another shooter. That officer fired at the shooter, hitting him. That shooter died at the scene.

Police said as of this afternoon, five people have been injured by the two shooters. They were all treated, and none have died. The two officers who fired at shooters have been placed on administrative leave.

Initial searches found guns abandoned in the parking lot and bullet casings. There is also damage to nearby businesses.

Police believe there may be additional victims. They are asking anyone injured in the shooting to contact them.

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols posted a statement on social media, saying in part “The overnight shooting in downtown was a senseless act of violence in our community, and my thoughts are with everyone involved. Our residents deserve better, and my office has been in constant contact with the Tulsa Police Department.”

2 News went downtown and spoke with Reace Wright, who heard the shooting happen.

“Like a gunshot sound that I heard, I couldn’t tell if it was a car backfiring or something,” said Wright.

Wendy Thomas is a big fan of the Blue Dome District –and was surprised to hear what happened.

“Retail establishments, restaurants, bars that are well run, and so it surprises me to hear that there was that kind of chaos last night,” said Thomas.

Police are looking at body cam and security footage, hoping to gather information. They also want anyone who witnessed this incident or heard something to give them more details— call 918-596-COPS.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.