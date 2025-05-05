Maine lobsterman charged with illegal possession of certain lobsters

By Francis Flisiuk

Click here for updates on this story

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire (WMTW) — Officials with New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division have charged a Maine man with several charges related to illegal fishing practices.

Conservation officers say on April 23, they boarded the vessel “For the Win” operated by Rodney Genthner, of Friendship, Maine, in the waters off Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The vessel had been closely monitored because officials say Genthner did not have appropriate licensing and did not follow required equipment regulations.

According to investigators, Genthner faces several state and federal charges after finding V-notched female lobsters, which are illegal to possess because they are supposed to be left alone to breed. V-notching is a conservation practice intended to protect egg-bearing female lobsters.

Genthner also allegedly possessed short lobsters and wolf fish, a state and federally protected species. Genther’s vessel also allegedly didn’t have a vessel monitoring system, another requirement for fishing in federal waters.

Officials say marine species management is strictly enforced because species unlawfully removed from the ecosystem “will not have the opportunity to be part of sustainable, healthy, and renewable populations of resources.”

The new charges come after Genthner had his license suspended in Maine in 2023 following similar violations, as well as possession of stolen lobster traps.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.