Students’ $26K heart health mission leads to life-saving surgery for their teacher

APPLETON, Wisconsin (WGBA) — Sunrise Elementary School in Appleton marked its 25th year participating in the Kids Heart Challenge, raising vital funds for the American Heart Association.

For physical education teacher Dean Lamers, this year’s event held special significance after his own life-saving heart surgery.

Students at Sunrise Elementary School in Appleton raised more than $26,000 for the American Heart Association through the Kids Heart Challenge, an annual event focused on heart health through fundraising and fitness.

For physical education teacher Dean Lamers, who has led the school’s participation for years, this year’s challenge held special significance.

“It saved my life, it extended my life big time,” Lamers said.

In late October, Lamers underwent heart surgery after experiencing health complications.

“They took an artery from my chest and connected it directly to my heart,” Lamers said.

The surgery proved life-saving, allowing him to return to work in January.

“I still cannot fathom or believe that it happened until I look in the mirror and see the scars that are left,” Lamers said.

Korren Jewitt, American Heart Association Youth Market Director, noted that Lamers’ innovative surgery resulted from research and treatments funded by students participating in challenges like this one.

“His recovery time of bypass surgery is significantly less than even a decade ago, someone having the same surgery, would have been,” Jewitt said.

Third-grader Claire Baker understands the importance of their fundraising efforts.

“I think it’s important because we can actually help them so they don’t suffer and they can actually go to their homes and spend time with their families,” Baker said.

The impact of the students’ generosity isn’t lost on Lamers.

“It’s crazy how generous they are, not even knowing the people that it affects and now they actually have someone that it affected and it helps,” Lamers said.

This year will mark Lamers’ last at Sunrise Elementary as he looks forward to spending more time with family and friends.

He hopes his story encourages people to get tested early and often for heart conditions.

