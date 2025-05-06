‘Columbine vibe’ comment, past arrest add to chilling profile of Damien Allen

By Terri Parker

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — Almost four years before Damien Blade Allen was arrested for allegedly planning mass shootings, he was taken into custody at Forest Hill High School for battery.

Investigative Reporter Terri Parker uncovered court documents showing Allen was accused of groping a female student, a stranger, after following her through campus.

According to the arrest report, when the girl asked what clothing look he was going for, Allen replied he wanted a “1999 Columbine vibe, like a black trench coat with stuff strapped to me.”

As she tried to get away, the report says, Allen reached over and groped her. The charge was later dropped, but that disturbing comment now takes on a new weight.

Present-Day Threat This week, Allen was arrested again — this time on charges of making written threats to conduct mass shootings, impersonating a law enforcement officer, and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said during a news conference, “This is one of the best arrests that I’ve seen in a long time that has prevented people from dying, because I guarantee you he was going to do that.”

Deputies say Allen had stockpiled 18 guns, some of which appeared to be automatic weapons, along with 12,000 rounds of ammunition, and a collection of authentic deputy and FBI uniforms. His social media showed him posing in full PBSO gear.

“On the Pathway to Violence” Capt. Randy Foley, with PBSO, said Allen appeared far along in the planning process.

“The thing about threats, which is hard to determine, being on the pathway to violence — he was very far ahead on it. He had it planned, had done all his necessary steps to carry it out. He was just waiting for the proper trigger, we believe, to do it,” Foley said.

What’s Next Bradshaw says investigators have seized all electronic devices belonging to Allen and his family. They are being searched for evidence of additional plots or communications.

Allen remains in custody as the investigation continues.

