Family believes Uber courier stole packages he was supposed to take to UPS

By Sara Machi

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A Chicago couple trusted a name they know, Uber, and a courier service the rideshare company offers to pick up and deliver packages.

But a $5 pickup may end up costing a Chicago couple more than $1,000 in lost merchandise. The couple said the courier took the packages, and worst of all, the couple also said they still can’t get answers — even though they caught it all on camera.

Uber customers have come to rely on the platform for its convenience, low cost, and transparency — whether it’s a ride, Uber Eats, or a courier call as in in this case. Users can open the Uber app and see right where their drivers are.

De Haan said he has irrefutable evidence that the Uber courier accepted his request to deliver some packages to UPS — $5 for four packages. The driver loaded the packages into his car, and left, De Haan said.

But when De Haan’s wife noticed the courier was driving in the opposite direction of the UPS store to which he was supposed to be going, she said she messaged the driver. The driver then canceled the job, ending all communication just minutes after leaving their house, the De Haans said.

“You use the services because of their convenience, but it really just goes to show sometimes that it may not be worth the convenience,” said De Haan.

In the packages were more than $1,000 worth of vintage handbags the De Haans were sending to their customers — items not easily replaced.

The De Haans reached out to Uber. They finally got someone on the phone, who told them the driver denied picking up the packages.

The De Haans said Uber has failed to take action even though he has given the rideshare company proof in the form of screenshots with a timeline and receipts, and even video of the driver loading the packages into his car — everything the company would need.

Chicago Police said they are investigating — likening the situation to a “reverse porch pirate.” De Haan does not hold out much hope they will find the person who took their packages.

“It really throws into question the whole platform,” De Haan said.

De Haan wonders if there’s a hidden cost to convenience.

“I mean, it seems ridiculous, but it kind of opens up the question too — you know, are these platforms safe? Are they doing anything doing anything to keep your information safe, or are there going to be new scams related to saying, ‘Hey, we know there’s a package outside waiting for you at this address?'” said DeHaan.

The De Haans have been checking the tracking numbers on their packages to see if they enter the UPS system, but so far, no luck.

Uber did not return CBS News Chicago’s requests for information, but did tell the De Haans they will not be matched with the courier again — which leads them to believe he is still driving for the service.

