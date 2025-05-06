Flooding possible in North Texas as heavy rain returns

By Scott Padgett

Texas (KTVT) — Storms are on the way to North Texas, prompting a flood watch for several parts of the region from 7 a.m. Tuesday until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for counties to the east of North Texas, not including Dallas-Fort Worth, until 4 p.m.

The main threats with Tuesday’s storms include wind damage, large hail and flooding. The greatest tornado threat looks to lie along and south of I-20 for Tuesday afternoon.

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Tuesday, with all modes of severe weather on the table.

As for the morning drive, expect on-and-off showers. Tuesday’s rain only adds to already very soggy soil, so flash flooding is an elevated concern.

The greatest severe threats during the morning look to be damaging wind gusts and a large hail threat.

This activity continues throughout the morning and into the afternoon, but by the afternoon, a warm front lifts northward through North Texas, creating a low-end tornado threat as well.

Midweek will be dry with only isolated shower chances for Wednesday and Thursday. For Friday, a few spotty showers will be possible as an area of low pressure slowly pushes eastward through the plains.

A beautiful forecast is ahead by Mother’s Day weekend and into next week. Highs look to stick a couple of degrees shy of normal, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Enjoy the milder temperatures, summer is right around the corner.

