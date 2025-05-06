Skip to Content
Man charged with killing his wife with a plastic sword

Published 10:47 AM

By Joseph Buczek

    DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A Detroit man has been charged in connection with fatally stabbing his wife with a plastic sword.

On May 4, Detroit police responded to a home in the 18400 block of Conley Street around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a stabbing. When police arrived, they found the victim, Kathryn Morgan, 67, in the living room, unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds to her back and head. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Wayne County prosecutors allege that Timothy Morgan, 68, stabbed his wife multiple times with a plastic sword and then struck her in the head with a pair of pliers, fatally wounding her.

Timothy Morgan turned himself in to the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct a short while later. He is charged with first-degree murder.

Timothy Morgan is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

