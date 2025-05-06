Skeletal remains of wanted sex offender found inside shed in New Hampshire across from state prison

By Arielle Mitropoulos

CONCORD, New Hampshire (WMUR) — Human skeletal remains found inside a shed in Concord last month have been identified.

Investigators said that on April 21, a man told police he thought he had found human remains inside a shed on North State Street, across from the state prison.

Police said it appeared that the remains had been there for some time. After an autopsy, the remains were identified as Michael Schilz, 59, of Concord.

The Department of Corrections confirmed that Schilz was a convicted sex offender who was on parole. He was one of the department’s fugitives of the week in October 2023 because he violated the terms of his parole.

Schilz had been convicted of aggravated felonious sexual assault of a minor. Officials said he was known to be homeless in the Concord area.

“We are just shocked and like surprised,” said an employee at a spa next door.

A cause of death has not been determined.

Concord police said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call them at 603-225-8600 or leave an anonymous tip with the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100.

