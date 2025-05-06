Union Pacific’s Commitment to Fifth Ward: Transparency, Testing, and a Safer Tomorrow

By Francis Page, Jr.

May 6, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a significant development for Houston’s historic Fifth Ward, Union Pacific has completed the final round of its extensive soil testing initiative surrounding the former Houston Wood Preserving Works (HWPW) site—and the results offer reassurance and renewed clarity for local families. This milestone, supervised by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and supported by independent laboratories, confirms what previous findings have consistently shown: no immediate health risks associated with soil on the sampled properties. Out of 176 properties tested, 135 were found to be safely below EPA’s protective screening levels. The remaining 41, while above conservative thresholds, still fall below any level that would trigger urgent health action. “We appreciate the residents and property owners who participated in this sampling effort to help us reach this important milestone,” said Toni Harrison, Union Pacific spokesperson and community liaison. “We’ve prioritized transparency and collaboration throughout the process.” These efforts are more than just environmental due diligence—they reflect Union Pacific’s broader commitment to Houston’s communities and the future of Fifth Ward families.

Beyond the Headlines: Scientific Rigor and Honest Engagement The testing spanned five zones of properties, all voluntarily included by residents and owners. The EPA’s child-focused screening benchmarks are intentionally conservative, built on assumptions of daily exposure for the most vulnerable members of the community. This ensures any necessary follow-up action will be scientifically sound and community focused. Results were mailed confidentially to each property owner or their attorney, protecting privacy while maintaining public trust.

What’s Next? A Health Risk Assessment Union Pacific, in coordination with federal, state, and local agencies, is now moving forward with a Health Risk Assessment—a data-driven deep dive expected this summer to further determine if any long-term health concerns need to be addressed. This transparent approach stands in contrast to the all-too-common corporate silence around legacy sites. Union Pacific has not only acknowledged its inherited responsibility through its 1997 merger with Southern Pacific, but has consistently leaned into science, community outreach, and environmental integrity for over 20 years.

A Legacy of Stewardship and a Future of Accountability Union Pacific operates in 23 western states and delivers safe, reliable freight services to millions of Americans. But in neighborhoods like the Fifth Ward, it’s not just about moving goods—it’s about honoring community roots, showing up with integrity, and laying the track for a cleaner, safer tomorrow. Houston Style Magazine readers, as Houston continues to evolve, Fifth Ward stands at the intersection of historic resilience and modern investment. And thanks to responsible partners like Union Pacific, that journey forward looks increasingly bright.

For updates and detailed environmental reports, visit houstonwoodpreservingworks.com.

