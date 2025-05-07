DNA tests underway after bear attack in Florida kills man and dog

By Alexa Velez & Monroe Adams

COLLIER COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — Robert Markel, 89, and his dog were killed in Florida’s first deadly bear attack, prompting an investigation by wildlife officials who have killed three bears and are testing their DNA.

Minutes ago, a 911 call from Markel’s grandson revealed the panic after discovering a mess in the camper and realizing his grandfather was missing.

“I’m putting my clothes on, getting my gun, and going to look for a bear,” the grandson said. “Bear got the dog, the dog’s dead, camper’s tore all apart. He’s not in there. He’s 89 years old.”

The incident occurred off State Road 29 in Jerome, just north of U.S. 41. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has killed three bears so far, and their DNA is being tested to determine if they were involved in the attack. The grandson who called 911 mentioned there might be 40 bears in the area looking for trash.

FWC reported that they killed three male bears last night, weighing 207 pounds, 263 pounds, and the largest at 434 pounds. The DNA test results from the University of Florida in Gainesville are expected tomorrow.

FWC stated that as part of their standard protocol, they will continue to trap or kill any bears suspected of involvement in the attack. This is the first time in Florida history that a human has been killed by a black bear.

When asked if the three bears were tranquilized or killed, FWC said both.

FWC is using hair samples from the bears to match what they found by the victim, which will help determine if any of the three bears killed Markel.

