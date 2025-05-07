Dozens of cats found dead, over 60 rescued from home on Long Island

By WABC Staff

BOHEMIA, New York (WABC) — More than 60 cats were rescued from inhumane conditions at a home on Long Island over the weekend.

The discovery was made at a house on Westminster Drive in Bohemia on Saturday.

The rescue group Long Island Cat and Kitten Solution says they are caring for the felines, including eight newborns found in the house. The cats are at the Islip Animal Shelter.

Suffolk County officials say a total of 69 cats were pulled out of the home alive and at least three had to be euthanized on the same day.

John Debacker is the vice president of Long Island Cat and Kitten Solution.

“It was disgusting, there were urine and feces all over the walls and floor and up the steps,” Debacker said. “I almost tripped up the steps because the steps were covered in urine.”

Authorities say 28 cats were found dead and 24 of them were found inside a freezer.

“Before we got here the police pulled all of those out and we also found a few deceased kittens inside of the box spring and boxes throughout the house,” Debacker said.

Boxes resembling makeshift cat houses were placed near the front lawn by the homeowner. Eyewitness News asked him for a comment but he declined to talk.

It’s not clear yet if he will face any charges but neighbors sounded off on Monday.

“The disturbing part to me was the smell and just them constantly going all over your property all of the time,” said neighbor Brian Bang. “Especially in the summer, every time coming up to the front door, you would smell the ammonia.”

Bang said some of the neighbors offered to help but they were told by the homeowner it was under control.

Now the cats are under close watch of the Town of Islip for any illness.

“It’s horrific how someone can let it get this bad., there are programs that will help spay/neuter your pets,” Debacker said. “It probably started with two cats then it just got out of control from there.”

The Suffolk County SPCA is asking for donations to raise $10,000 to help provide medical supplies and cover veterinarian costs.

