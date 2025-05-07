Iowa meat locker owner charged with felonies for mislabeling meat, selling to BBQ restaurant

By Ophelie Jacobson

STANHOPE, Iowa (KCCI) — The owner of a local meat supplier is being charged with two felonies after allegedly mislabeling meat products and selling them to a restaurant.

Wesley Zanker, 46, owns Stanhope Locker. According to court documents, he is charged with ongoing criminal conduct and first-degree fraudulent practice. Court records show he sold 6,894.6 pounds of cooked ring bologna, totaling $49,478.22 in cost to Whatcha Smokin BBQ & Brew in Luther.

On 37 separate occasions from October 2021 through August 2023, court documents show he allegedly produced and shipped mislabeled meat products to the restaurant. Court records show Zanker admitted to applying required labels to one-half of the shipments and failed to keep required cooking records for pathogen control. According to Iowa code, that means the product was misbranded and adulterated.

Zanker filed a written arraignment and pleaded not guilty to both charges in Hamilton County. Zanker was issued a letter of warning in February 2020 for the same cause, court records show.

Stanhope Locker declined to comment Tuesday when KCCI reached out.

In a statement made to KCCI, Whatcha Smokin owner Gwen Page said:

“Whatcha Smokin? BBQ + Brew takes pride in providing only the best quality products and services for our guests. We have ceased serving Stanhope products and appreciate everyone’s support of our hard working Team.”

A jury trial date has been set for June 17 in Hamilton County.

