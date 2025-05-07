Video shows 3 squid fishermen rescued from small capsized boat off Cape Cod

By Tammy Mutasa

CAPE COD, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Dramatic video shows the moments three freezing fishermen were rescued from their small, capsized boat off the coast of Cape Cod late Monday night.

If Philip Tran hadn’t been at the right place at the right time, then the three boaters he found on the tiny boat in the middle of the ocean would have been in a worse situation.

“I was in shock when I saw it and we just sprung right to action,” said Tran. “It was very crystal clear, it was like a God-calling light, and we just headed towards that way and when we got closer, we saw the capsized boat with three people like on top of it.”

It was around 10 p.m. Monday night, and Tran and his friends were about to start squidding, but they spotted the three men whose own squidding expedition went south just off Squaw Island in Hyannis.

“Thought they were going to die” First responders say the conditions last night were frigid, foggy and dangerous.

“They thought they were going to die,” said Tran. “I asked them, ‘how do you feel? You thought you’re going to die’ they said, ‘yes of course.'”

Fishermen rescued Three fishermen were rescued from a capsized boat off the coast of Cape Cod. Philip Tran The stranded men were brought to safety thanks to Philip Tran and his friends, then they flagged down the fire rescue boat. First responders say only one of the rescued men had a life jacket on.

Dangers of squid fishing While catching squid is a popular pastime right now, Hyannis first responders say it can be dangerous if you’re not prepared.

Rescuers say they’ve had three squid fishermen rescues in recent years, and back in 2020, a fisherman died in the same conditions.

“Safety equipment and everybody’s got to have their life jackets, flare guns, if they had flare guns, they probably could have like gotten saved real fast,” said Tran.

Other than that advice, Tran is just glad he was in the right place to help.

“They have family and kids to go home to and I’m glad they got home,” said Tran.

First responders can’t reiterate it enough that if you’re getting on the water, always have a life jacket.

