Woman thrown from canoe by thrashing gator, falls into water where she was attacked and killed

LAKE KISSIMMEE, Florida (WESH) — A 61-year-old woman died after being attacked by an alligator on Tuesday while she was on Lake Kissimmee with her husband, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

In a news conference Wednesday, FWC said it has launched a full investigation to understand what happened, adding that fatal gator attacks are rare.

FWC officials said the husband and wife were in a 14-foot canoe in around 2 feet of water when they passed over an alligator.

The gator thrashed, throwing the woman from the boat, FWC said. The woman landed on top of the gator in the water and was bitten.

Her husband tried to help but was unsuccessful, FWC said. The two may have drifted over the gator, scaring it.

The woman was identified as Cythina Dikema of Davenport.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, PCSO deputies and marine units were called out to assist FWC at the scene.

FWC responded to the attack at approximately 4:02 p.m. near the mouth of Tiger Creek into Lake Kissimmee.

Polk County Fire Rescue said it also responded to the scene.

Two large alligators were captured and removed from the area.

FWC said a nuisance alligator trapper was dispatched to the scene. A toll-free FWC Nuisance Alligator Hotline can be reached at 866-392-4286 if you are concerned about an alligator.

