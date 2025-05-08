Las Vegas mass shooting survivor runs 58 marathons in honor of the 58 people killed

By Jessica De Nova

COSTA MESA, California (KABC) — Running one marathon is impressive enough, but what about completing 58 of them?

A woman from Placentia did just that when she crossed the finish line of the HOAG OC Marathon on Sunday. Beyond the impressive feat, however, the 58 marathons stood for something more.

Christine Mayfield set the goal to run 58 marathons after she and her husband survived the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Music Festival shooting in Las Vegas. Mayfield said she chose to run 58 marathons to honor the memories all 58 lives lost in the shooting.

“We know that we are so blessed. And we are very cognizant of the fact that we came home from the concert, and there were 58 angels who did not,” said Mayfield.

Her husband was injured by the gunfire on both arms, but thankfully he survived. On her left arm, in the same spot her husband was hit by gunfire on the night of the shooting, a tattoo reads “hope.”

The weight of that night is still heavy for Mayfield, but running helps her cope.

Years ago, after losing her mother, Mayfield found walking and running therapeutic. Then, she found 10 friends to do it with.

“We all knew that running and walking was something that we could use to support each other, share our stories, vent when we needed to,” said Mayfield. “It was after the shooting in Vegas that we decided to move toward the number 58 so that we could dedicate one marathon for each one of the angels.”

Race after race, 26.2 miles at a time, carrying the 58 names on their backs, the running group and their families made sure those who didn’t make it home that night are not forgotten.

“We want their family and close friends to know that their lives impacted ours,” said Mayfield.

She said she doesn’t have any races planned in the near future. This is the first time she’s not been registered for an event in years.

