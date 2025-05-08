Man arrested after allegedly attempting to kill sister at apartment

By Michael Martin

Click here for updates on this story

MIDVALE, Utah (KSTU) — A man who allegedly broke into his sister’s Midvale apartment in an attempt to kill her is now in custody and faces charges of aggravated assault, attempted murder, and aggravated burglary.

Police said that Taylor Don Hooiman, 32, believed his sister had been “messing with him for two years,” which led to the intent to harm her. When police took Hooiman into custody, he told them that he wanted to kill his sister to “solve the problem.”

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, on Tuesday, police received a call from a woman claiming her son, Hooiman, was on his way to his sister’s home to kill her.

Police said the woman told dispatchers that she could see Hooiman arriving at the apartment complex. Detectives say that the victim’s apartment was on the second floor and that Hooiman climbed the exterior of the complex to get to the second-floor deck of his sister’s apartment.

Hooiman then allegedly attempted to enter the apartment through a sliding glass door. However, the door was locked, and the victim was pushing the door closed as Hooiman attempted to slide it open.

Hooiman broke through the glass and began to slash with a kitchen knife at his sister’s hands. Police say this left several small lacerations on her hands.

Eventually, Hooiman made his way into the home and got on top of the victim, stabbing her in the chest. However, investigators say, Hooiman verbalized he “couldn’t go through with it.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.