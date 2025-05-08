Study looks to construction noise as reason for Seal population decrease

By Jose Romo

PACIFIC GROVE, California (KION) — A recent study is looking at potential reasons for a seal population decrease in Pacific Grove. Researchers are pointing to overall noise from construction and nearby traffic as potential reasons.

Imagine sleeping while hearing the noise of traffic, construction, and heavy machinery. Perhaps a constant complaint for many who live near congested streets, yet we often don’t think that loud noises can affect marine life.

“I didn’t realize that they needed quiet for the babies, so moms just staying and all that,” said Cindy Nachtman, who used to live in the area and was visiting today.

“So we were just watching and there’s definitely not as many (seals) as there usually are, but I don’t know if that has anything to do with the noise or anything.”

A recent study by the Hopkins Marine Station of Stanford University at Pacific Grove joined various local researchers who study the population of harbor seals in the region.

From 2022 to 2023, the study found a nearly 30 percent decrease in seal population as compared to projected numbers based on prey fish availability. Some, like Sean, who lives down the street from this beach, mentions he’s seen a decrease.

“It seems like this year there are definitely fewer pops. There are definitely fewer seals.” He adds, “When there are people around and there are a lot of people, especially when it gets busy down here, you can tell that the noise does disturb them.”

Researchers say the seal population saw a peak in 2009 and has steadily decreased since then. They say construction in 2022 led to various miscarriages, taking pupping success rates from 94 percent in 2021, to 67 percent in 2022.

“It’s terrible because this is like one of the only areas that’s super protected for them,” says Sean. “They know that it’s kind of safe to come here and have pups, but at the same time, there are a lot of people coming around.”

Experts say seals often don’t return in full numbers to beaches where their populations decrease. Some, like Nick Nachtman, say more should be done to protect them.

“I think whatever you can do to make sure that they get to stay here, not only so that we can watch them, but so that they can continue to thrive. I think is very important.” This fawning season, various signs have been placed reminding visitors to remain quiet.

