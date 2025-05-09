95-year-old man keeps active, social with part-time job at grocery store

By Anne Shannon

SHREWSBURY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Most people in their 90s are retired and taking it easy.

Not Herb Baker, a York County man who continues to be front and center at his part-time job at Saubel’s Market in Shrewsbury.

Baker, who recently turned 95, has been working there for the last 30 years.

“I only work 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., four hours a day. Sixteen hours a week is all I work. Gets me out of the house,” he said.

Baker grew up in New Freedom.

After high school, he served in the Army during the Korean War.

Back home, he got married and started a job delivering milk.

“I thought I’d give it a try. If I couldn’t make good money within a year, I was going to quit. I lasted 20 years,” he said.

“I had to be younger than 6, and he actually delivered milk. He worked for a dairy, and he delivered milk to our store there,” store owner Greg Saubel said.

That connection eventually came full circle.

These days, Baker keeps the front of the store in order.

It’s the customers he enjoys the most.

“People interest me — the way they dress, the way they talk, the way they act. It’s a good job,” he said.

The job has left Baker with more friends than he can count.

While he has slowed down a bit, he said he feels good. He’s not thinking about retiring anytime soon.

“Wouldn’t know what to do with myself. I’d go batty. I’d grow old real quick,” he said.

Baker said the secret to his success is drinking water and staying active.

