Maryland women make names for themselves in male-dominated horseracing industry

By Jennifer Franciotti

LAUREL, Maryland (WBAL) — Horseracing has long been called the “sport of kings,” and it is no doubt an industry dominated by men.

But, thanks to two women, that’s changing in Maryland, where a growing number of others are making names for themselves as fierce competitors in a variety of fields.

Forest Boyce is in her glory on the back of a thoroughbred racehorse out on the track at Laurel Park. She is recognized as one of the most successful jockeys in the Mid-Atlantic region with more than 1,000 wins and more than $38 million in career earnings.

“It’s something I always wanted to do when I was a little kid,” Boyce told 11 News. “I love horses, and it’s one of the few ways where you can really make a living with horses without having a ton of money to begin with.”

The Baltimore-native is excelling at a sport in which less than 10% of jockeys are women — but she’s not alone. Brittney Russell can be found riding across the finish line like Boyce, as well as getting a horse to the winner’s circle as a trainer trackside.

Russell has been named Maryland’s leading trainer twice with 633 wins in her career. She’s ranked 11th in the nation in wins, and now, she’s training about 100 horses and absolutely loves what she does.

“You have to love horses to do this. I was a horse-crazy little girl. It developed into this. I would’ve never have imagined that it did. It’s all the horses,” Russell told 11 News.

While both women are in an industry dominated by men, neither wants to focus on that. They want it to be on the job and what they can do.

“People always want to make things about being a man or a woman. If you don’t look at it that way, it just kind of eventually goes away,” Boyce told 11 News.

“You see more women involved in the game now. There are some good jocks. You see more women trainers being successful,” Russell told 11 News.

People can see both women, and others, in action when they compete on May 16 in races on Black-Eyed Susan Day and on May 17 at the Preakness Stakes, both at Pimlico Race Course in northwest Baltimore. It’s a great opportunity for two fierce competitors.

“It’s very competitive. You (want to) find those good horses. You (want to) be involved on those big days,” Russell told 11 News.

