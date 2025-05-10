Hawaii secures historic $700M settlement from pharmaceutical giants

By Victoria Cuba

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — Hawaii will receive $700 million in a landmark drug settlement against pharmaceutical bigwigs Bristol Myers Squibb and Sanofi.

The settlement, the largest in Hawaii’s history, ends a more than decade-long litigation. The state sued the companies after it failed to warn that Plavix, a blood thinner, was less effective or ineffective on people of Asian American, Pacific Islander and Native Hawaiian descent. The companies now have until June 9, 2025 to wire the settlement to the state.

“This landmark settlement is a major victory for the state of Hawaii,” said Gov. Josh Green during a Friday press conference. “I am very proud of the work by our Attorney General and outside counsel that helped in achieving this result for the people of Hawaii.”

After today’s settlement, Hawaii Attorney Anne Lopez said, “It doesn’t matter if a company is a one-person shop or a multi-billion-dollar oil company, we will relentlessly enforce Hawaii’s consumer protection laws.”

Gov. Green said the funds will go towards helping the state in its health and human services component. The governor said it comes at a critical time, addressing challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic and the August 2023 Maui Wildfire Settlement.

The Governor plans to work closely with the legislature to ensure the funds are allocated effectively. A special legislative session may occur later in the year to address any federal government shortfalls.

