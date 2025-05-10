Scientists say seaweed season may be worst ever for Florida beaches

By Michael Hudak, Kevin Boulandier

MIAMI BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — Scientists have a very smelly prediction for Florida beaches this year.

Scientists at the University of South Florida Optical Oceanography Lab, who track sargassum, also known as seaweed, are predicting that this year could be Florida’s worst seaweed season ever.

The scientists latest report, released April 30, projects a 40% increase in seaweed than the previous record back in 2022.

“Some people do have some sort of respiratory sensitivity to it,” said marine science expert Dr. Brian Barnes.

But Friday, as 7Skyforce hovered over several beaches in South Florida, the smelly seaweed situation did not look as bad yet.

“A heavy odor. It’s a smell that you can feel it,” said beachgoer Juan Merulanda. “I believe that it’s every year that it happens. With nature, you don’t know what to do.”

“It makes me really itchy. I don’t like it, and I think they should get rid of it all,” said another beachgoer.

Still, beachgoers were met with yellow and purple beach flags, indicating a medium hazard and the presence of dangerous marine life.

