Woman shot while lying in bed during drive-by shooting

By Corey Davis and Annie McCormick

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A woman is recovering after she was shot while lying in bed during a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia.

It happened just after 10 p.m. near the corner of 15th Street and Widener Place. Nearly two dozen bullets shattered the windows of the home, police said.

A male suspect allegedly opened fire from a moving vehicle before leaving the scene.

A 49-year-old woman was struck while she slept. Police said she was hit in the leg, but her family believes she was struck in the side. She underwent surgery early Friday morning and is expected to survive, according to her daughter.

“I was at work when I got the phone call that 23 bullets were shot into my home, while my mother was laying there asleep,” the woman’s daughter told Action News. She did not want to share her name or her mother’s.

“My mom is the sweetest person you will ever meet. The most generous and kind-hearted person. She would give the shirt off her back for a complete stranger,” she said.

The victim is a home health aide who makes stuffed animals for friends and family.

A second victim, a 25-year-old man and a friend of the family, was also shot. He was hit in the shoulder and taken to the hospital.

Police said he had been in another part of the house with several teenagers when the gunfire erupted.

“Two of them were juveniles – ages 15 and 17,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small of the Philadelphia Police Department. “So although there’s two shooting victims, there could’ve been more since there was a total of seven individuals inside the property at the time.”

The victim had surgery Friday morning and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made. Police said they towed a vehicle from the scene as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.

