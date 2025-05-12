Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Baby opossum trapped in pond netting rescued in North Carolina

<i>Chatham County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Chatham County Sheriff's Office Animal Resource Officers Caitlin Cade (left) and Taylor Hardee (right) are pictured with the rescued baby opossum
Chatham County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource
Chatham County Sheriff's Office Animal Resource Officers Caitlin Cade (left) and Taylor Hardee (right) are pictured with the rescued baby opossum
By Carrie Hodgin

    CHATHAM COUNTY, North Carolina (WXII) — A baby opossum that was trapped in netting over a pond was rescued in Chatham Co.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said the little opossum is recovering at a rehabilitation center.

Animal Resource Officers Caitlin Cade and Taylor Hardee came to the rescue after they were called by a concerned resident to save the entangled opossum.

“We’re thankful the homeowner did the right thing by calling for help,” said Officer Cade. “A little compassion goes a long way, and now this young opossum has a great shot at a full recovery and release.”

The officers transported the animal to Holly’s Nest and hope it will soon be released back into the wild once he’s strong enough.

