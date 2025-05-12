Historic 1893 Jane Chinn residence burns in Webb City — extensive damage to 132 year old home

By Shannon Becker

WEBB CITY, Missouri (KOAM) — Just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning reports of a structure fire at 302 S Pennsylvania Ave alerted E-911.

Webb City Fire, Webb City Police and METS ambulance responded. Oronogo Fire and Joplin Fire were alerted as automatic mutual aid.

On arrival WCFD reported smoke and flames from the second floor, coming out of the upstairs windows.

Everyone was out of the house safely.

Active flames were knocked down and under control in the first hour but it required extensive overhaul getting to those embers still burning within the fire area.

Utilities were turned off as the home suffered extensive damage. The Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the family.

Due to the early hour we are working to find more details.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal was contacted to assist investigation.

HISTORIC 1893 JANE CHINN RESIDENCE — COUSIN OF CITY FOUNDER JOHN C. WEBB — CHINN BUILT FIRST HOSPITAL

Elizabeth Jane “Eliza” Webb Stewart Chinn (a.k.a. Jane Chinn) was born June 27, 1829, in Overton County, Tennessee, Jane was the cousin of John C. Webb, who founded Webb City.

She built this home, featuring gingerbread adornment, with the help of her husband Daniel Stewart. The home also featured a prominent cupola which has since been removed.

After the death of Daniel Stewart, Jane married Charles R. Chinn, who had come to Webb City in 1877 and opened the largest dry goods store in the city.

Jane was known for her mining knowledge, leadership, and generosity. She also had a strong business sense, and she owned several mines.

She and her husband, C.R. Chinn, donated $60,000 to build the Jane Chinn Hospital in 1910 at 1400 West Austin.

The hospital was later converted to appartments, but still bears the Jane Chinn name. Jane Chinn passed away in Webb City on December 31, 1913. — Courtesy Webb City Genealogical Society

