Man files lawsuit to prevent LA Zoo from relocating two Asian elephants to animal preserve in Oklahoma

By Lauren Pozen

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Animal advocates held a small protest on Sunday outside the Los Angeles Zoo opposing the relocation of two Asian elephants to a zoo in Oklahoma.

Participants said moving Billy and Tina, 40 and 59, to the Elephant Experience and Preserve in Tulsa would do more harm than good. They support a lawsuit that they hope will let the elephants spend their final years out of the spotlight.

It’s the latest twist in the years-long debate over Billy and Tina, the last two elephants at the LA Zoo.

“They are going to continue to suffer under the same inhumane conditions and this is unacceptable,” said Melissa Learner, an attorney.

The zoo plans to relocate Billy and Tina so they can continue to get top care and a chance to join a larger herd.

Learner represents John Kelly, the man suing the LA Zoo, said the preserve is actually part of a larger elephant enclosure at the Tulsa Zoo.

“The zoo environment and science confirm it’s an inhumane environment, no matter how big the zoo enclosure and they will suffer mental and physical harm,” Learner said.

The 35-page complaint asks the court to block the move to Tulsa or any other zoo and instead send Billy and Tina to a sanctuary accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries.

The lawsuit also has support from Grammy-winner Cher, who co-founded the charity Free the Wild.

In a statement to the court, Cher said in part, “I’ve seen firsthand what it takes to rescue, rehabilitate and safely relocate elephants to sanctuaries. The Tulsa Zoo is not a sanctuary. Billy and Tina have served their time in confinement. They deserve the chance to live out their lives in peace and dignity.”

This isn’t the first time Cher has stepped in to help animals. Back in 2020, she helped rescue Kaavan, known as the world’s loneliest elephant, and helped move him to a sanctuary in Cambodia after he spent years living in grim conditions without a companion.

As for Billy and Tina, zoo goers said they want to see them have the same fate.

“I think they should go to a sanctuary,” said Allison Parlee, an LA Zoo visitor. “I think they deserve to go more free range instead of the smaller zoos.”

No date has been set for Billy and Tina’s move.

CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to the City Attorney’s office, but they said they don’t comment on pending litigation. CBS News Los Angeles also reached out to the LA Zoo, Mayor Karen Bass’ office and Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, who has said in the past he supports the animals going to a sanctuary, but haven’t heard back.

