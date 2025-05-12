Mother of man shot and killed in 2015 not giving up quest to find killer



KDKA

By Ross Guidotti

BELLE VERNON, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — It’s a murder that Westmoreland County law enforcement officials are still trying to solve.

On May 11, 2015, someone shot and killed Drew Molinari in Belle Vernon while at his job.

Molinari’s mother has not given up on her quest to find the killer and find justice for her son.

Roughly 10 years ago to the day, 34-year-old Drew Molinari went into what used to be an auto parts store to begin his work day.

Within minutes, he’d be murdered, and now, a decade plus one day later, there is still no arrest, but there is hope from Drew’s mother that whoever killed her son will be brought to justice soon.

Dawn Dunlop says her Mother’s Day this year was nice, but if there is one gift she’d love to receive next Mother’s Day, it’s the answer to two questions.

“Who did it and why?” Dunlop asked.

The only lead investigators released thus far is a video of a potential getaway vehicle.

“I get frustrated, let’s put it that way,” Dunlop said.

Dunlop, however, says one thing has changed for the better. The Westmoreland County District Attorney assigned a new detective to try to find Molinari’s killer.

“We have a new detective on the case. I’m hopeful with that. New eyes. Fresh young eyes.”

While the investigation drags into its second decade, Dunlop is left wondering what might have been for her and her son.

“[I was] just thinking about that this morning. He’d be 44, may have had some grandbabies by now, he might have been married,” Dunlop said.

“I want [the case] to be answered before my passing. I’d like to have it solved before my mother’s passing, but that may not be possible.”

If you know anything about Drew Molinari’s homicide, you are asked to call the Westmoreland County detectives or the anonymous tip line set up at 800-472-8477.

“Do it for Drew and the people who cared about Drew. Let’s get this done,” Dunlop said.

