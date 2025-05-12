Sacramento woman fulfills lifelong dream of space travel alongside beloved dog

By Erin Heft

Click here for updates on this story

WEST SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Connie Sue Jones, a long time resident of West Sacramento known for her brilliance, love of science and passion for the cosmos, is about to embark on one final, extraordinary journey.

Through Celestis, Inc., a leader in memorial spaceflight services, Connie’s ashes, along with her cherished dog Cassie, will be launched into low Earth orbit this summer aboard the Perseverance Flight.

Her husband, Richard “Buzz” Jones, has worked to realize her dream of reaching the stars—a dream inspired by her love of science fiction.

Connie, grounded by physical challenges from becoming an astronaut, found solace in sci-fi literature, particularly the works of Robert Heinlein. Her inseparable companion, Cassie, accompanied her through life’s joys and challenges. Cassie, a spirited cocker spaniel, was not just a pet but a beloved family member who will now journey into the stars side by side with Connie, honoring their unbreakable bond.

This summer’s mission, named Perseverance, will launch more than 150 capsules containing cremated remains and DNA samples aboard SpaceX’s SmallSat Rideshare program.

Traveling at 17,000 miles per hour, the Perseverance Flight will orbit Earth several times before safely re-entering the atmosphere, where the capsules will be recovered in the Pacific Ocean. Families will later receive these capsules as keepsakes of this profound celestial experience.

Celestis, renowned for its diverse memorial spaceflight services, has conducted 25 missions since its founding in 1994.

The Perseverance Flight represents the culmination of lives celebrated through a legacy of innovation. Carrying Connie and Cassie to the stars, this isn’t just a tribute to exploration but to the enduring connection between science, love, and dreams that reach beyond our world.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.