Bite incident results in death of K9 Ace, off-duty officer injured

By WRTV Staff

GREENFIELD, Indiana (WRTV) — An off-duty New Palestine officer was bitten by a Greenfield Police K9 on Monday, police said.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, just before 8 p.m., K9 Ace escaped from his home while his handler, Officer Freeman, was away.

The K9 encountered the off-duty officer. Tragically, K9 Ace bit the officer, causing severe injuries. While the officer was able to subdue Ace, the confrontation ultimately led to the K9’s death.

The injured officer was transported to a hospital in Indianapolis for treatment.

Chief Brian Hartman expressed his support for the officer and his family, stating, “Our thoughts, prayers, and full support are with him during this extremely difficult time.”

He also extended condolences to Officer Freeman and the Greenfield Police Department, recognizing K9 Ace as a dedicated service animal.

The incident is still under investigation. Police said a review of procedures will be initiated to prevent similar incidents in the future.

