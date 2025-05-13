Black bear spotted in Missouri city; residents urged to use caution

By Chloe Godding

GRANDVIEW, Missouri (KMBC) — A black bear has been spotted wandering through Grandview, Missouri, the city announced Tuesday.

A city spokesperson said the bear was first spotted by a police officer around 5:45 a.m. near Taco Bell at West Outer Road and Main Street.

The bear was seen again near 13th Street and Skyline Drive.

A black bear is shown walking through a yard in Grandview, Missouri, near 13th Street and Skyline Drive.

“The bear is not believed to be a danger to the public unless provoked,” said Amy Nash, neighborhood services supervisor, in a news release. “So if you see the bear immediately call 911 so we can contact conservation agents.”

The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging people to call 911 if the bear is spotted and to not approach. Residents should also avoid leaving food or trash outside; dumpsters should be locked if possible.

Pets should not be left unattended outside.

The conservation department said it is unknown if the bear has cubs.

The black bear population in Missouri is growing, but most black bears are found in the southern part of the state. Black bears are the only species of bear in Missouri.

This is a developing story.

