GBI: Georgia high school teacher arrested for threatening to shoot staff, students

By Graham Cawthon

NEWTON COUNTY, Georgia (WJCL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a high school teacher after he allegedly threatened to shoot both staff and students.

According to the GBI, Warren County High School teacher Mason Garrett, 22, of Newton County, is charged with one felony count of Terroristic Threats and Acts.

On April 28, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer requested the GBI to investigate a potential incident involving terroristic threats and acts made by a teacher at the school. The incident reportedly occurred at the school on April 24.

The GBI says the investigation shows Garrett made verbal threats to shoot both staff and students at the school.

On April 29, Garrett was arrested and booked into the McDuffie County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI regional investigative office in Thomson at 706-595-2575.

