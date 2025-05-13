Las Vegas woman accused of drugging man, stealing $18K Rolex after night out in Miami neighborhood

By Kathleen Ditton

MIAMI (WSVN) — A 23-year-old woman is facing multiple felony charges after Miami police say she drugged a man inside his hotel room and stole his $18,000 Rolex watch following a night out at a rooftop bar in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

Rachel Marie Warner, of Las Vegas, was arrested on Thursday during an undercover operation and charged with burglary with assault or battery, grand theft, and possession of a controlled substance, according to an arrest report.

The incident began at the East Hotel in Brickell, where the victim told officers he met an unknown woman outside near the valet area. After drinks together at the hotel’s Sugar rooftop bar, the woman—now identified as Warner—accompanied the man to his hotel unit, police said.

Surveillance video reportedly captured them entering the room around 11:27 p.m., Wednesday.

According to the arrest report, the victim said Warner made him a drink, after which he experienced a blackout and could not recall anything until he woke up alone several hours later. His Rolex was missing, and his phone was locked and inaccessible, according to the report.

Footage reportedly shows Warner leaving the hotel alone at approximately 3:27 a.m. on Thursday.

Police noted that the scheme matches the pattern of so-called “bad date” thefts, where women target men wearing expensive jewelry, drug them and steal valuables.

During Warner’s arrest, detectives found two eye drop bottles filled with a white liquid in her purse, the report said. Based on training and experience, investigators believe the substance is a narcotic commonly used to incapacitate victims without their knowledge. It has been submitted for laboratory testing.

Officers also confirmed Warner’s identity by matching a distinctive back tattoo seen in surveillance video.

Police said Warner was observed attempting to engage another man under similar circumstances when she was taken into custody.

