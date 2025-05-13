Pit bull attack sends family of 4 to hospital, police say

By Nick Lentz

Click here for updates on this story

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) — A family of four, including a 13-year-old, is in the hospital after a pit bull they own attacked them in Minneapolis on Sunday night.

According to the city’s 911 Emergency Incidents Dashboard, seven police units responded to the report of an animal bite on the 1300 block of 23rd Avenue Northeast around 7:53 p.m.

Police say two women, a man and the 13-year-old were taken to the hospital.

The family surrendered the dog over to the city, and it’s currently impounded at Minneapolis Animal Care and Control (MACC), officials say.

A spokesperson with the city says MACC has had no prior history with the pit bull.

In October 2024, a man in Plymouth was attacked by two pit bulls owned by his neighbor. The family of the man attacked said at that time that both dogs were taken from their neighbors and put in quarantine.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.