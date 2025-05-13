Sportsmanship message read to parents before Massachusetts youth soccer games after complaints



WBZ

By Tammy Mutasa

MASSACHUSETTS (WBZ) — Massachusetts Youth Soccer now has a new code of conduct kicking in, but it’s not just for young soccer players, it’s for the parents too.

The sportsmanship statement is read by a representative of the home team to all coaches, players and spectators before the game even starts.

Pre-game handshake, statement:

The sportsmanship message reads in part that, “All participants deserve the right to play in an environment free from hostile and distracting behavior. Please do your part to create a positive soccer experience for all. Poor sportsmanship will not be tolerated, and sanctions may be applied for violations of policy or codes of conduct.”

Players also do a pre-game handshake before the game starts.

“Some parents are good; some parents need to calm down and take a deep breath,” said soccer player Aria Coffey who read the code of conduct at their recent Winchester Youth Soccer Club game. “I think it’s important because it shows us to be kinder to the refs because it’s just like a sport but being kind is the most important thing.”

The change is coming after complaints about unruly spectator behavior all over the state, which coaches don’t want to see.

“This is a good reminder, ‘hey keep it positive, make sure it’s a good environment for the kids and a good atmosphere for them,'” said Coach Chris Vineis.

Soccer moms like Kristen Ross say it’s about time.

“I think people get caught up in being competitive even at a very young age, so I hope it’s a reminder to parents that these are just kids and that they’re learning, and kids make mistakes, and the refs makes mistakes too, and everyone is still learning,” said parent Kristen Ross.

Behavior led to referee shortage:

The unsportsmanlike behavior led to a shortage in referees and players leaving sports, according to Massachusetts Youth Soccer officials.

“It would be taunting behavior. It would be insulting behavior. It would be directly criticizing opponents,” said Rob Holliday, Director of Massachusetts Youth Soccer.

Officials say it’s been under discussion for months in the league and the changes are to improve the environment for youth soccer in Massachusetts.

“If the environment that the kids are playing in is safe from an emotional perspective and a physical perspective, they can enjoy the freedom that sports is supposed to provide,” said Holliday.

While the feedback is still coming in, they all hope the new rules bring the fun back to sports.

“One improvement next season might be to make the process a little bit shorter because this process is a bit too long at the beginning,” said Vineis.

