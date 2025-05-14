Fight at preschool graduation leads to armed man’s arrest

By KTBS Web Staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A fight at a Head Start preschool graduation Monday morning led to a man’s arrest on several charges after he allegedly left the property then returned with a gun, police said.

The fight involved two people, one of whom is identified as Demarcusse Brown. Police said Brown left the school and came back with a gun in an apparent attempt to “escalate the conflict.”

Two SPD officers located and quickly arrested Brown, who had the gun in his possession, police said.

Brown was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on charges of possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a stolen firearm and disturbing the peace by fighting.

The other man was issued a summons for disturbing the peace by fighting.

During the booking process, Brown was discovered to have an outstanding warrant for domestic abuse battery.

No children — many of whom were three to five years of age — nor their parents were injured during the incident.

