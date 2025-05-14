Infant passes away after emergency birth following crash, police say

By WXYZ Web Staff

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WXYZ) — A baby that was born early after its mother was injured in a crash in Bloomfield Township over the weekend has passed away, police said.

According to police, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday on S. Telegraph Rd. north of Square Lake.

Police say a Honda Accord was traveling east from a median turnaround when it was broadsided by a Jeep Grand Cherokee going northbound.

Witnesses told police that the Grand Cherokee ran the red light at the median crossing.

There were three people inside the Honda at the time of the crash. One passenger was a woman who was 23 weeks pregnant.

Police say the passenger was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital. She had serious injuries and underwent an emergency delivery around 4 p.m. Saturday. According to police, the infant passed away on Sunday.

Another child in the Honda was in a car seat and sustained minor injuries. Both drivers were also injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are asking any witnesses to the crash to contact them at 248-433-7755.

