School district agrees to $16 million settlement in child abuse lawsuit

By Christa Swanson

DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — A Colorado school district has settled with the families of ten students after a former paraprofessional was convicted of abusing autistic children.

Tyler Zanella, who worked at the Poudre School District, was convicted last year after video footage showed him hitting, kicking, kneeing, slapping, and verbally assaulting autistic children on the bus. The district hired him as a paraprofessional despite his prior child abuse conviction.

Zanella was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the assaults. Following his guilty plea, parents filed suit against the district, with claims made on behalf of 10 students abused by Zanella. The district settled with the parties involved for $16.2 million in damages, which the school board approved Tuesday.

The settlement will be paid jointly by the district and the district’s insurance carrier, the Colorado School Districts Self Insurance Pool. The pool agreed to pay $10 million of the proposed settlement, with the district providing the remaining $6.2 million. Due to the unexpected expense, the Poudre School District Board of Education approved the use of contingency reserves to cover the payment.

School officials said the district is committed to addressing the harm caused and supporting the recovery of the students and families affected.

The board said the district has invested nearly $2 million in implementing safety measures, employee training programs, and revising policies and protocols for better accountability and oversight. District officials said those changes include:

Revised hiring practices that exceed industry and state standards. Installation of advanced bus camera systems across the entire fleet. Hiring a dedicated Transportation Manager for students with disabilities to oversee and support bus operations. Improved comprehensive staff training on trauma-informed care, behavior management and mandatory reporting. Improved communication and collaboration between transportation, schools and families.

A statement from the board said, “These measures are only a part of our unwavering commitment to student safety and well-being. While these incidents are a painful chapter in our history, they are also a catalyst for important and necessary improvements.

We are mindful that our next chapter must include increased efforts centered on healing, repairing the harm done, and rebuilding trust. PSD remains steadfast in our dedication to fostering a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment for all students. We thank the families, staff, and broader community for their trust and partnership as we continue to grow stronger together.”

