College student designs prosthetic arm for sister as senior project

By Carol Clarke

Click here for updates on this story

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) — Vitaliy Bondarchuk, a Bob Jones University graduate, designed a prosthetic arm for his 7-year-old sister, Bella, as his senior project, spending extensive time measuring, designing, and ensuring every detail was perfect.

“I just knew I wanted to do something for her. Just seeing her, like, struggle with simple things,” Bondarchuk said.

The prosthetic arm was tailored specifically for Bella, who loves playing Uno and painting. Bondarchuk created attachments like a clip holder, a flashlight attachment, and a plate holder.

A win for both sister and big brother, Bondarchuk plans to continue working on the prosthetic arm and will make more attachments for Bella as she needs or wants them. He recently graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering and has already secured a job with General Electric, earning an A on his senior project.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.