Couple marries at hospital so ailing father could be in attendance

By Julie Parr

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTBS) — It may not have been the wedding she imagined, but a Texarkana woman says having her father be there meant the world to her.

Last month, the bride and groom moved their wedding to the hospital to make sure her ailing father got to see her say “I do.”

Trysten and Megan Lewis were planning to get married in October, but an unexpected tragedy changed everything.

Her father, Rick Revels, was admitted to CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital on April 17 after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. Ten days later, the family learned he probably wouldn’t survive.

“My parents have been there for me through everything. I just needed him there for that day, too,” said Lewis.

Megan’s mother, Pam Revels, says the wedding plans happened quickly.

“Megan looked at Tristan and said, ‘How do you feel about getting married in the hospital?’ And, Tristan said, ‘I was already thinking it,’” said Revels.

The family’s church decorated the hospital conference room, while hospital administrators worked on safety logistics for getting the bride’s father to the wedding.

“To be able to share something so special with these people, it meant the world to all of us,” said Madison Pike, CHRISTUS St. Michael ICU nurse.

Pike was Revels’ ICU nurse. She says the wedding came together is just two hours.

“We have a fantastic team up here. And so, word travels fast. As soon as the other nurses heard about it, like the village showed up. What can I do? How can I help?” explained Pike.

Pike says the nursing staff wanted to help make the ceremony special for the family.

“My charge nurse made him a bow tie out of surgical towels because he had been dressed up for the big day and a little bouquet out of tissue paper,” said Pike.

Lewis says one of the most beautiful moments was when the pastor recited a letter written by her father.

“We found a note in my dad’s phone, and it was blessing our relationship. It was only written four days before the stroke. So, that really was a blessing to have, in his words,” said Lewis.

Lewis says her father was loving, kind and compassionate.

She’s grateful to all the people who came together to make sure he could be a part of her big day.

“He just meant the world to me. It meant the world to me to have my daddy there,” said Lewis.

The couple married on April 28. Lewis’ father passed away four days later.

