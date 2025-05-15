Delaware teen recalls hiding and calling 911 during terrifying home invasion

By Briana Smith

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) — One person has been arrested and the search is on for another following a terrifying home invasion in New Castle County, Delaware.

The incident happened back on April 24 on the unit block of Whitehaven Drive.

“It feels kind of surreal. It was just a normal day up until then,” said 16-year-old Sam Rojas, who called 911.

Rojas was enjoying his afternoon at home when he heard weird noises at the back door and continuous knocks at the front. Eventually, the burglars broke in.

“All I could think of was keeping myself safe,” recalled Rojas.

At first, Rojas ran to his bedroom, but it did not have a lock, so he went to the office.

“I was able to close the door, and it does have a lock on it. So, I locked it and I pressed up against it like this using my other hand to call 911,” said Rojas.

He said the men then tried to kick down the door.

“You can see where they started prying the door,” said Rojas. “They got it somewhat open. They realized I was in here, and they ran.”

Police made it to the scene in time to arrest 35-year-old Cezar Para, of Baltimore, Maryland, in the backyard. The search continues for the second suspect.

Rojas’s mother, Victoria Grazela, was speeding home after she saw one suspect on her Ring camera.

“It’s a parent’s worst-case scenario — your kid being home alone on spring break. You think they’re safe in a nice neighborhood,” said Grazela. “Then something like this happens, but really it turned into a best-case scenario at the end of the day.”

They hope others remain vigilant and have a plan in place as detectives look for the suspect on the run.

“I hope they catch him,” said Grazela. “He deserves to be punished for taking away our peace and security, even if it was just momentarily.”

Grazela said they recovered the money and jewelry that had been stolen.

Court documents show Para has had other run-ins with the law. He remains behind bars awaiting his court hearing.

As for the other suspect, detectives are actively pursuing leads.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Cardile at (302) 395-8068, or you can email Anthony.Cardile@newcastlede.gov.

