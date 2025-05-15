Father’s Club works to get more fathers active in their children’s lives

By La’Nita Brooks

LEE’S SUMMIT, Missouri (KSHB) — Lee’s Summit West High School seniors were sent off with a bang at the annual Senior Sunset event.

The event hosts were a dedicated group of fathers who worked to make the occasion memorable.

Emotions were mixed as students gathered to mark the end of their high school journey.

“It’s the last time we’re really all going to be together in one space,” David Dereweernard, a Senior class member, said.

The Senior Sunset featured a communal dinner served by the school’s Fathers Club on the football field. The Father’s Club also brought ice cream from Andy’s Frozen Custard and a provided a screening of “Remember the Titans” on a big screen.

“It means a lot for all the dads to come together, because dads mean a lot in all of our lives,”Cole Reckart, a Senior, said. “So, it means a lot to have them here supporting us.”

The Fathers Club was established in 2018 following a series of student tragedies at Blue Valley High School.

Eight fathers took the initiative to become more involved in their children’s lives.

“We know that they’re a key influencer,” said Mike Davisson, executive director of the Fathers Club. “About the time we get them a cell phone is about the time that dads become less engaged, and we’re trying to change that narrative because we know how important a good, active father is.”

Since its inception, the club has expanded to more than 40 schools in the Kansas City area, providing support through triumphs and tragedies.

Principal Kayla Maid expressed gratitude for the fathers involvement.

“The fact that we have the fathers just come in and want to serve us, and just be a mentor and presence in our building, is something that I can’t put into words” said Maid. “It’s just amazing.”

For some students, the Fathers Club fills an important gap, with the dads stepping up in more ways than one.

“Some people don’t have father figures in their lives,” said Senior class member, Aaliyah Lindsey. “So having this club means somebody could have someone to lean on that they might not have at home.”

As Lee’s Summit West High School seniors close this chapter of their lives, the Fathers Club’s support highlights the importance of a father’s involvement during significant life transitions.

