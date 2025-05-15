Florida man accused of planning mass shooting agrees to give up guns for one year

By Terri Parker

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — A 22-year-old Loxahatchee man accused of plotting a mass shooting has now agreed to surrender his firearms for a full year under Florida’s red flag law.

Damien Blade Allen was supposed to appear before a judge on Tuesday but consented to a Risk Protection Order that bars him from owning, possessing, or purchasing any guns or ammunition for 12 months. The agreement was reached without a contested hearing.

In new video shot by WPBF 25 News videographer Carlos Pelligrino, Allen is seen smiling behind a jail door shortly after the ruling.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says deputies last month discovered a disturbing arsenal inside Allen’s home, including assault-style rifles, handguns, tactical vests, and law enforcement-style uniforms.

Investigators say Allen had also been communicating with the teenage shooter who opened fire at a Wisconsin school last year.

According to court documents, the judge found there was “reasonable cause to believe the respondent poses a significant danger of causing personal injury to himself or others” if allowed access to firearms. The petition also cited Allen’s history of threats, mental health issues, and prior incidents involving weapons.

Under Florida Statute 790.401, Risk Protection Orders can remain in effect for up to one year and are designed to prevent violence by temporarily removing access to guns.

Allen remains in jail on separate criminal charges.

