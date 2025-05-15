Free legal clinic for immigrant families at International District Community Center

By Reyna Revelle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Heightened anxiety over deportation is prompting the International District Community Center (IDCC) to host free legal clinics for immigrant families.

This free immigration clinic aims to provide essential legal support and alleviate concerns for those seeking long-term solutions to remain in the United States.

“They need that legal help in many cases, whether confirming a green card or visa. Suppose you don’t give them that opportunity to learn to do what they need to do. In that case, it’s very hard for them to be here,” IDCC Vice President of Events and Activations Debbie Hennessey said.

Hennessey tries to make the IDCC a safe hub for Indianapolis’ Hispanic community.

“We are really trying to promote events that bring the people out and let them know that this is your community,” she said.

Alexandra Lozano Immigration Law is offering free consultations throughout the week in the IDCC parking lot. They say the Hispanic community contributes to the country and deserves a fair opportunity to obtain legal status and lead fulfilling, successful lives.

“It’s really hard to find reputable attorneys since there are so many impersonators and scams out there. So, that’s a lot of what we’re hearing now. There’s hope and options, and with this firm, there is accessibility. That’s our biggest mission and why we’re here. We’re kicking this tour off again in June, just in different states. But, one of our goals is to provide access and opportunity in places where there is not as much,” Intake Supervisor Joel Yanez said.

Residents interested in scheduling a free consultation can call (317) 981-6071. While the initial consultation is free, legal fees may apply if clients choose to continue with further legal services.

