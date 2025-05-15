Man died trying to save his kids, friends in lake

By Mackenzie Stafford

PUEBLO, Colorado (KRDO) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) confirmed to KRDO13 a 53-year-old man was discovered deceased on Sailboard Beach at Lake Pueblo State Park on Wednesday, May 14, due to a suspected drowning.

CPW said the man went out to help his kids and their friends swimming in rough waters.

Surrounding park visitors saw him go under the water and went to pull him out, according to CPW. The agency said rangers from Lake Pueblo State Park received the call for help just before 2:45 p.m. and were on the scene within minutes. The witnesses, park staff, and medical personnel all assisted with CPR for approximately 40 minutes, but were unsuccessful, according to CPW.

CPW said the man was not wearing a life jacket, and the water temperature was cold in the upper 50s with heavy winds.

The agency said his body was turned over to the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office for identification and an official determination of the cause of death. Two of the kids were the victim’s children, and two were friends, according to CPW. The agency said all of the kids are safe and with their respective guardians.

Ahead of the boating season and summer holidays, CPW encourages all park visitors participating in water recreational activities to do the following: Wear a life jacket​. A life jacket will keep your airway clear of water and your head above water and support your body should you stop swimming or become unconscious. Paddleboards and kayaks are considered vessels, and life jacket requirements apply. Be aware of the dangers of cold water shock. Water below 68 degrees Fahrenheit is dangerous. Sudden immersion in cold water can cause gasping, inhalation of water, and hypothermia, resulting in unconsciousness or swimming failure as muscles become numb. Heavy rain or snow melting in nearby mountains can raise water levels quickly and without notice. Check river flows at dwr.state.co.us/Tools/Stations.

“CPW offers condolences to the family and friends of the victim and everyone involved in the incident,” said Becky Buist, Operations Manager at Lake Pueblo State Park.

