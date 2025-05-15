Minnesota family loses everything in wildfires: “This isn’t my place”

By Beret Leone

Click here for updates on this story

Minnesota (WCCO) — The Camp House Fire, one of three wildfires currently raging in northeastern Minnesota, has already destroyed 144 structures, but it’s done a lot more damage than that.

Angie Ridgley, of Brimson, Minnesota, says the flames took her home and left only memories of the place she shared with her late husband for decades.

She and her family, along with her two grandchildren, evacuated on Sunday. By Monday night, her house was gone.

Ridgley was able to grab clothing and her late husband’s ashes before her home of 30 years was burnt to the ground.

She says the loss of her home is difficult to process, but it’s even harder to explain to her 2- and 6-year-old grandkids.

“They want to go home. That’s all they ask me is, ‘Grandma, you’re going the wrong way,’ when I picked them up from day care,” Ridgely said. “I told them, ‘This isn’t my place. It’s not my house.’ There wasn’t a house there. There’s shells of vehicles.”

Ridgely is staying in Duluth for now. After everything she’s lost, she says she’s grateful she still has family. She someday hopes to return to her property and rebuild.

Rain is in the forecast on Thursday, hopefully providing some relief for firefighting efforts. Interactive maps show how far the fires have spread since the weekend.

How you can help

Donations to support relief for Lake County community members can be made online through the Head of the Lakes United Way.

Donations can also be mailed to Head of the Lakes United Way (please note it’s for wildfire relief): 314 W. Superior St. #750, Duluth, MN 55802.

Donations to support relief for St. Louis County community members can be made online through the United Way Northeastern Minnesota.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.