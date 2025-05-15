More than 150,000 contraband cigarettes seized from couple aboard cruise ship

By Dean Fioresi

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Nearly 750 carton of contraband cigarettes were seized from a couple riding a cruise ship into the Port of Los Angeles in April.

According to the U.S. Customs of Border Protection, two female passengers traveling together aboard the ship from Ensenada, Mexico, were found to be in possession of the illegal items once they disembarked at the Long Beach Cruise Ship Terminal. Upon presenting themselves for inspection, agents found 10 pieces of luggage that were full of cigarettes.

“Although the travelers presented purchase receipts, they were unable to provide the appropriate permits to import such a quantity of tobacco products,” said CBP’s release.

According to CBP, large quantities of cigarettes are considered commercial and not personal use, requiring an importer permit from the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau. They also require that tobacco product labels meet FDA standards, including nicotine warnings and accurate product descriptions.

“The importation of tobacco products is highly regulated from both tax and consumer safety perspectives,” said a statement from Cheryl M. Davies, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles. “Travelers who intentionally disregard U.S. importation laws and regulations often pay a high price.”

In all, agents found 326 cartons of Newport 100’s, 58 cartons of Newport regulars, 112 cartons of Marlboro Red, 43 cartons of Marlboro Silver and 210 cartons of Marlboro Gold, the release said.

They estimate that the total value of the cigarettes is just under $60,000.

“Selling illegally imported cigarettes could yield high profits for underground vendors due to the low cost of cigarettes when purchased overseas and the evasion of taxes owed upon import,” said Africa R. Bell, CBP Port Director of Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport. “This type of scheme not only evades revenue owed to the United States but may be harmful to the American consumer. CBP officers at our nation’s largest seaport complex, remain committed to enforcing our laws and to protect the American public.”

All of the cartons will be destroyed under supervision from CBP officials.

