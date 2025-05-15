Pete Rose removed from MLB’s ineligible list. When is he eligible for Hall of Fame?

By Matthew Dietz

Click here for updates on this story

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — Cincinnati Reds legend and Major League Baseball’s all-time hit leader Pete Rose has been removed from baseball’s ineligible list.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred posthumously removed Rose from the permanent ineligible list on Tuesday.

Manfred ruled that the league’s punishment of banned players must end after the player’s death. Rose died last September at the age of 83.

A member of Cincinnati’s Big Red Machine, Rose is the all-time MLB leader in hits (4,256), games played (3,562), at-bats (14,053) and singles (3,215).

Now that Rose has been reinstated by MLB, the question on everyone’s mind is when the baseball legend could be eligible for the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Rose will be eligible for the Hall of Fame ballot in 2027.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame released a statement after the ruling, saying it will review the candidacy of the people who were removed from the ineligible list.

“The National Baseball Hall of Fame has always maintained that anyone removed from Baseball’s permanently ineligible list will become eligible for Hall of Fame consideration. Major League Baseball’s decision to remove deceased individuals from the permanently ineligible list will allow for the Hall of Fame candidacy of such individuals to now be considered. The Historical Overview Committee will develop the ballot of eight names for the Classic Baseball Era Committee – which evaluates candidates who made their greatest impact on the game prior to 1980 – to vote on when it meets next in December 2027,” Hall of Fame chairman of the board Jane Forbes Clark said in a statement.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.